Bieniemy carries UTEP past UTSA 59-54

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift UTEP to a 59-54 win over UTSA on Sunday.

Jorell Saterfield had 15 points for UTEP (11-8, 4-3 Conference USA). Souley Boum added 11 points. Tydus Verhoeven had three blocks. Jamari Sibley had a career-high five blocks plus 4 points.

The Miners swatted a season-high 10 blocks.

Darius McNeill scored a season-high 20 points for the Roadrunners (7-13, 0-7), whose losing streak reached six games.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. UTEP defeated UTSA 69-64 last Thursday.

