No. 10 Arizona beats No. 22 Colorado 75-56 after slow start

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 28 points, Cate Reese added 23 and No. 10 Arizona rallied from a shaky start to beat No. 22 Colorado 75-56 on Sunday.

The Wildcats (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) struggled against Colorado’s defensive pressure early, scoring seven points in the first quarter while falling into a 12-point hole.

Arizona got back in it with defense, scoring 19 points off Colorado’s 16 turnovers. The Wildcats shot 54% despite the slow start and blew open a close game with a 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes (13-4, 2-3) got off to a great start, but allowed Arizona’s defensive pressure to speed them up in their fourth straight loss.

Mya Hollingshed and Tameiya Sadler led Colorado with 11 points each.

The Buffaloes created all kinds of havoc with their defense against Arizona State on Friday, forcing 29 turnovers and closing regulation with a 10-2 run to force overtime. It still wasn’t enough. The Sun Devils pulled it out 57-52 in overtime to win their 14th straight in the series.

Colorado’s active-hands defense gave Arizona plenty of problems early. The Wildcats had a hard time getting good looks at the basket and struggled getting anything to fall, shooting 3 of 11 while going scoreless over the final 4:50 of the first quarter.

Colorado didn’t shoot a whole lot better — 5 for 15 — but used a 15-3 run spanning into the second quarter to go up 19-7.

Arizona got back in it with some defensive flex of its own.

Jumping passing lanes and pressing after made baskets, the Wildcats forced Colorado into seven second-quarter turnovers to set up easy baskets in transition. Arizona hit 8 of its 15 shots in the quarter to tie the game at 29-all by halftime.

The trend continued in the third quarter. Colorado struggled against Arizona’s defensive pressure and the Wildcats kept hitting shots, going 9 for 14 to build a 51-43 lead.

Arizona broke the game open to start the fourth quarter, forcing three quick turnovers to score the first 12 points and stretch the lead to 63-43.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado spoiled a strong start by getting sped up offensively by the Wildcats, leading to a lopsided loss in a game that was close deep into the third quarter.

Arizona needed some time to get going. Once the Wildcats revved up their defense, the Buffaloes had no answer.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Plays at Utah on Friday.

Arizona: Plays at California Friday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer