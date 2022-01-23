Clear
43.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gilyard II leads Kansas City past North Dakota 79-74

By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had 30 points as Kansas City edged past North Dakota 79-74 on Saturday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (10-8, 4-3 Summit League). Arkel Lamar added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anderson Kopp had 10 points and six rebounds.

Ethan Igbanugo had 18 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-16, 0-7), whose losing streak reached eight games. Paul Bruns added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brian Matthews had 16 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 