Shungu lifts Vermont past Hartford 82-72

By AP News

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Shungu had 24 points as Vermont won its seventh straight game, beating Hartford 82-72 on Saturday night. Ryan Davis added 21 points for the Catamounts.

Isaiah Powell had 16 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (13-4, 5-0 America East Conference).

Austin Williams scored a season-high 24 points for the Hawks (3-11, 1-1). Hunter Marks added 16 points. Moses Flowers had 14 points.

