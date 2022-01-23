King leads Jacksonville St. past Florida Gulf Coast 79-71

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Demaree King had 20 points as Jacksonville State won its seventh straight game, defeating Florida Gulf Coast 79-71 on Saturday.

King shot 4 for 6 from deep. Darian Adams had 18 points, eight rebounds and six steals for Jacksonville State (12-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Gibbs added 12 points. Brandon Huffman had nine rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 17 points and seven assists for the Eagles (12-8, 2-4). Kevin Samuel added 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Cyrus Largie had 10 points.

