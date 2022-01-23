Lee carries Houston Baptist over Texas A&M-CC 77-71

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Darius Lee tied his season high with 25 points as Houston Baptist defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77-71 on Saturday.

Sam Hofman had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Houston Baptist (6-10, 2-4 Southland Conference).

Isaac Mushila had 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Islanders (15-5, 4-2). Terrion Murdix scored a season-high 21 points. Myles Smith had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com