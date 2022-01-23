Kountz carries N. Colorado past E. Washington 87-83

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 29 points as Northern Colorado edged past Eastern Washington 87-83 on Saturday.

Kur Jongkuch had 14 points for Northern Colorado (10-8, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Dru Kuxhausen added 13 points as did Dalton Knecht. Bodie Hume had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Rylan Bergersen had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (10-8, 4-3). Steele Venters added 25 points. Angelo Allegri had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com