Clear
54.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Davis lifts Bethune-Cookman over Jackson State 55-50

By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Davis had 18 points as Bethune-Cookman narrowly beat Jackson State 55-50 on Saturday.

Marcus Garrett had 14 points and seven assists for Bethune-Cookman (5-13, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks for the Tigers (4-13, 2-4). Ken Evans Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Terence Lewis II had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 