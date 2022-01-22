Pember’s 41 leads UNC Asheville past Radford in OT

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Drew Pember had a career-high 41 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as UNC Asheville beat Radford 78-74 in overtime on Saturday.

Pember was three-points shy of tying the school record set by Mickey Gibson in a game against Washington and Lee University — now a Division III member — in the 1969-70 season.

Pember shot 4 for 6 from deep and shot 15 for 16 from the foul line. Tajion Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds for UNC Asheville (11-8, 3-3 Big South Conference).

Jamon Battle’s dunk with 2:58 left in overtime gave the Bulldogs a 72-71 lead and they led the rest of the way. Trent Stephney’s basket with two seconds left in overtime tied at 64 to force overtime.

Rashun Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (6-12, 2-4). Dravon Mangum added 16 points. Josiah Jeffers had 12 points.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com