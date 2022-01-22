Faulkner scores 18 to lead N. Kentucky past IUPUI 60-41
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trevon Faulkner posted 18 points as Northern Kentucky defeated IUPUI 60-41 on Saturday.
Sam Vinson had 15 points for Northern Kentucky (8-9, 4-4 Horizon League). Trey Robinson added seven rebounds. Bryson Langdon had five steals.
Bakari LaStrap had 11 points for the Jaguars (1-17, 0-8), whose losing streak reached 12 games. Mike DePersia added 10 points and six rebounds.
