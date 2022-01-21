Martin scores 27, No. 25 UConn tops Butler again, 75-56 View Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored 25 of his career-high 27 points in the second half, and No. 25 UConn beat Butler for the second time this week, 75-56 on Thursday night.

Adama Sanogo scored 15 points and Isaiah Whaley had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East), who trailed by four points at halftime but took control in the second half. Two nights earlier, UConn beat Butler 76-59 at home in a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 1 because of COVID-19.

Chuck Harris came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5), and Aaron Thompson had 10 points.

The Bulldogs held the Huskies to 29% shooting to take a 28-24 halftime lead, but UConn responded by shooting 67% in the second half. Butler made 39% of its shots in the opening half and finished at 38%.

Trailing 30-24, the Huskies reeled off 11 unanswered points to grab a 35-30 lead. The Bulldogs went more than four minutes without scoring.

UConn expanded the lead to 57-47 with 6:14 to go. Butler closed the deficit to 57-52 before the Huskies went on an 8-0 run.

R.J. Cole, the Huskies’ leading scorer entering the game with an average of 16.4 points, was scoreless in the first half, missing all five shots. Cole finished with four points. He scored 17 points in Tuesday night’s win over Butler.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: After a poor shooting first half, the Huskies regrouped and caught fire. UConn took advantage of several second-chance opportunities.

Butler: The Bulldogs were hurt by UConn’s 39-25 rebounding edge. Butler has lost three in a row and five of six.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

UConn has a chance to remain in the AP Top 25 with the two victories over Butler.

UP NEXT

UConn: Hosts Georgetown on Tuesday.

Butler: At No. 21 Providence on Sunday.

___

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press