Mostly Clear
43.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Taylor leads Air Force past UNLV 69-62

By AP News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Taylor recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Air Force to a 69-62 win over UNLV on Thursday night.

A.J. Walker had 14 points for Air Force (9-7, 2-3 Mountain West Conference). Jeffrey Mills added 13 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 32 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (10-8, 2-3). Donovan Williams added 19 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 