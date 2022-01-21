Clear
Perry scores 17 to lead North Texas past Charlotte 65-51

By AP News

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry had 17 points as North Texas topped Charlotte 65-51 on Thursday night.

Perry made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Mardrez McBride had 15 points for North Texas (12-4, 5-1 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Thomas Bell added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Abou Ousmane had 11 points.

Austin Butler had 14 points for the 49ers (9-7, 2-2). Jahmir Young added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

