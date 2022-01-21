Silver scores 24 to carry Austin Peay past UT Martin 72-57

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tariq Silver had a career-high 24 points as Austin Peay got past UT Martin 72-57 on Thursday night.

Silver made 9 of 11 free throws. He added six assists.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 16 points for Austin Peay (5-9, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak. Elton Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds. Alec Woodard had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Koby Jeffries had 14 points for the Skyhawks (6-12, 2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Josh Endicott added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Governors evened the season series against the Skyhawks. UT Martin defeated Austin Peay 65-62 on Dec. 30.

