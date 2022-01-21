Clear
Wynter, Williams lead Drexel over Elon 77-49

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Camren Wynter and Amari Williams scored 17 points apiece as Drexel rolled past Elon 77-49 on Thursday night.

Melik Martin added 15 points and Coletrane Washington had 10 points for Drexel (8-7, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Hunter Woods had 16 points for the Phoenix (5-14, 2-4). Michael Graham added 14 points and 17 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

