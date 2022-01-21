Croswell, Horchler lead No. 21 Providence over Georgetown View Photo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 15 points and Noah Horchler had 14 with seven rebounds to lead No. 21 Providence past Georgetown 83-75 on Thursday.

Al Durham had 15 points and Nate Watson 10 for the Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Donald Carey led Georgetown (6-9, 0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kaiden Rice finished with 19 points for the Hoyas, who have lost four straight.

Croswell hit all seven of his shots from the floor and went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line.

Trailing by 16 points midway into the second half, Georgetown made a late charge, slicing it to 64-60.

But Horchler hit two 3-pointers and Minaya one to help the Friars hang on.

The Hoyas had recovered from a miserable start and trailed 37-34 at halftime after Tyler Beard’s 3 at the buzzer.

PC opened the second half like the beginning of the game, breaking with an 11-2 spree.

Playing for the first time in 12 days due after three straight postponements due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the program, the Friars scored the first 13 points of the game when the Hoyas started 0 for 10 from the floor with four turnovers.

Georgetown snapped the scoreless stretch when Carey hit a 3, coming 6:45 into the game.

PC guard A.J. Reeves missed his third straight game with an injured finger.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas looked unprepared at the start of both halves but quickly found their game. The bad conference start puts them in an early hole in the Big East.

Providence: Quality depth overcame some expected rusty play for a team that has a ton of experience. With the only blip in the last 11 games a 32-point loss at Marquette, the Friars are on schedule for a solid run for the top of the conference.

EXTRA PRECAUTIONS

Minaya wore a mask — most of the time covering both his nose and mouth — while he was in the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The way teams have been dropping games lately, the Friars should remain where they are, if not move up a few spots without a hiccup Sunday.

PILLING UP THE WINS

PC coach Ed Cooley collected his 300th overall win in Providence’s last game. After beating Georgetown, his next victory will move him ahead of Dave Gavitt (209-84 record from 1969-79) for second place on the school’s all-time list. Joe Mullaney had 290 in two stints with the school (1957-69 and ’81-85). Cooley’s other victories came at Fairfield.

There was a video tribute midway into the opening half for his 300th, and Cooley waved when the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Hosts No. 11 Villanova on Saturday at noon.

Providence: Hosts Butler Sunday at noon.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press