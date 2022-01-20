Clear
Egbo, Smith lead No. 15 Baylor women past Cowgirls 67-49

By AP News
Baylor center Queen Egbo scores over Oklahoma State forward Abbie Winchester in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo scored 19 points, NaLyssa Smith had a double-double and No. 15 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 67-49 on Wednesday night.

Egbo had 10 points in the first quarter when the Bears took an 18-12 lead and had 17 points by halftime, when Baylor was up 34-26.

Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, tied for the best in the country. Jordan Lewis added 13 points and seven assists for the Bears (12-4, 2-2 Big 12 Conference).

Baylor, picked to win the league, has won two straight heading into a battle with No. 7 Iowa State on Sunday. The Cyclones lost their first league game to No. 15 Texas Wednesday night in a battle between the teams picked to finish second behind Baylor.

Taylen Collins and Lexy Keys both had 16 points for the Cowgirls (6-9, 1-3), who were without leading scorer Lauren Fields.

Smith’s basket to open the second half pushed the lead to 10 and started a 10-2 run. Oklahoma State never got closer than 15 and a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 26.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

