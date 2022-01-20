Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Perkins scores 14 to carry Longwood past Campbell 72-64

By AP News

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jordan Perkins had 14 points to lead Longwood to a 72-64 win over Campbell on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Wilkins, Leslie Nkereuwem and Justin Hill each had 12 points for Longwood (11-5, 3-0 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Austin McCullough had 17 points for the Fighting Camels (9-7, 2-3). Jordan Whitfield added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 