Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Klesmit leads Wofford over The Citadel 89-77

By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Max Klesmit tied a career high with 27 points, B.J. Mack added 25 points and Wofford topped The Citadel 89-77 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Bigelow had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Wofford (12-7, 4-3 Southern Conference).

Hayden Brown and Rudy Fitzgibbons III each had 18 points for the Bulldogs (7-10, 1-5). Stephen Clark had 12 points and five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 