Cloudy
43.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Brajkovic scores 19, Davidson tops VCU for 14th straight win

By AP News
Davidson guard Grant Huffman (5) drives the ball as Virginia Commonwealth guard Marcus Tsohonis (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Brajkovic scores 19, Davidson tops VCU for 14th straight win

Photo Icon View Photo

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic had 19 points as Davidson won its 14th consecutive game, edging past VCU 63-61 on Tuesday night.

Davidson closed on a 10-2 run, highlighted by seven points from Brajkovic, to extend the nation’s longest win streak.

Foster Loyer had 14 points for Davidson (15-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which is off to its best start since the 1964-65 season. Michael Jones added 13 points and six rebounds.

Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (10-6, 3-2). KeShawn Curry added 10 points and Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 10 points, seven assists and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 