Trammell carries Seattle past California Baptist 92-85 in OT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 25 points as Seattle defeated California Baptist 92-85 in overtime on Monday night.

Trammell scored eight points in the extra period, hitting 5 of 7 from the line in overtime and 4 of 6 3-pointers in the game. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Riley Grigsby had 18 points for Seattle (13-4, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Cameron Tyson added 16 points. Vas Pandza had seven rebounds.

Reed Nottage had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Lancers (11-6, 1-3). Daniel Akin added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Tre Armstrong had 16 points and six assists.

