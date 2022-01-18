Cloudy
Morris lifts Ark.-Pine Bluff past Bethune-Cookman 69-63

By AP News

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Dequan Morris had 20 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff got past Bethune-Cookman 69-63 on Monday night.

Brandon Brown had 15 points and six assists for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-15, 2-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Brahm Harris added 12 points and six rebounds. Trey Sampson had 8 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Dylan Robertson had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Wildcats (4-13, 2-3). Marcus Garrett added 16 points and six rebounds. Joe French had 14 points. Kevin Davis had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

