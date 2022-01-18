Cloudy
49.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kiss scores 31, Bryant rolls past St. Francis 82-52

By AP News

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Bryant to an 82-52 rout of St. Francis of Pennsylvania on Monday night.

Charles Pride added 18 points for the Bulldogs (8-8, 5-1 NEC) and Hall Elisias had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Myles Thompson led the Red Flash (5-12, 1-5) with 14 points and Josh Cohen added 10 points.

Bryant allowed just 15 points in the first half, then scored 50 points in the second half.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 