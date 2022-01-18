Cloudy
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jossell leads Stephen F. Austin over Lamar 86-78

By AP News

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Latrell Jossell had 23 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Lamar 86-78 on Monday night.

Calvin Solomon had 17 points and seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (11-6, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference). Gavin Kensmil added 16 points. David Kachelries had 15 points.

C.J. Roberts had 20 points for the Cardinals (2-15, 0-4), whose losing streak reached eight games. Davion Buster added 14 points. Brock McClure had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 