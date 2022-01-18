Partly Cloudy
Morales carries Wagner over Fairleigh Dickinson 95-64

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 19 points and eight rebounds as Wagner extended its win streak to seven games, easily beating Fairleigh Dickinson 95-64 on Monday night.

Raekwon Rogers had 14 points for Wagner (10-2, 4-0 Northeast Conference). Will Martinez added 14 points.

Antoine Jacks had 11 points for the Knights (1-12, 1-2). John Square Jr. added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

