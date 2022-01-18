No. 13 Georgia women hand Missouri first loss at home, 72-62

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as No. 13 Georgia became the first visiting team to earn a win at Missouri this season, using a strong finish to post a 72-62 victory over the Tigers Monday night.

Georgia has struggled at the beginning of Southeastern Conference games, falling behind early before rallying late. In three of its first four SEC games the Bulldogs trailed by 16 or more points. With a week to prepare for the Tigers, the Bulldogs came out strong and led the entire game — with a finishing run to put the game out of reach.

Hayley Frank’s 3-pointer with 4:38 left pulled Missouri within a point, 56-55, but Staiti answered with a three-point play to start a 7-0 run by the Bulldogs, who pushed the lead to 10 points in the final minute.

Que Morrison knocked down six straight free throws in the final minutes and scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, adding six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Georgia (14-3, 3-2). Staiti scored nine of her points in the final period while posting her fourth double-double. Sarah Ashlee Barker added 11 points, all in the first half.

Aijah Backwell scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Missouri (13-5, 2-3), which did not get a point from its bench. Hayley Frank hit 4 of 8 from behind the arc and finished with 18 points and Lauren Hansen added 10.

Frank scored Missouri’s opening 11 points of the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers.

Georgia travels to Starkville to face Mississippi State Thursday before returning home Sunday to face No. 5 Tennessee, which currently sits alone atop the SEC at 6-0. Missouri is at Vanderbilt Thursday.

