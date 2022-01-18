Clear
Clark scores 21 to lead La Salle past Saint Joseph’s 75-64

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Clark matched his career high with 21 points as La Salle topped Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Monday.

Josh Nickelberry had 19 points for La Salle (6-8, 1-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Clifton Moore added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Khalil Brantley had 10 points.

Taylor Funk had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (7-8, 1-3). Jordan Hall added 11 points and Cameron Brown had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

