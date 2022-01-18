Bamisile carries George Washington over George Mason 77-76

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Bamisile scored a career-high 26 points as George Washington narrowly beat George Mason 77-76 on Monday.

Bamisile took an inbounds pass near midcourt and drove the lane for a go-ahead layup with 3.4 seconds left.

James Bishop added 23 points and Brayon Freeman had 13 points for George Washington (5-10, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

D’Shawn Schwartz had 27 points for the Patriots (7-7, 0-1). Devon Cooper added 13 points, Xavier Johnson had 12 points and six assists, and Davonte Gaines had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

