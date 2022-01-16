Smalls scores 18 to carry American past Bucknell 63-55

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Colin Smalls tossed in 18 points to lead American University to a 63-55 victory over Bucknell on Sunday.

Josh Alexander had 12 points for the Eagles (5-10, 1-2 Patriot League). Matt Rogers added eight rebounds.

Bucknell totaled 23 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Andrew Funk had 20 points for the Bison (3-15, 0-6), whose losing streak reached seven games.

