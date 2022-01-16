McGlothan carries Grand Canyon over Tarleton State 80-59

PHOENIX (AP) — Gabe McGlothan recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to lift Grand Canyon to an 80-59 win over Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Sean Miller-Moore had 18 points for Grand Canyon (14-2, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 16 points. Chance McMillian had 12 points.

Tahj Small had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Texans (8-11, 3-3). Shamir Bogues added 14 points. Montre Gipson had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com