Williamson’s run sends Loyola Chicago past Indiana St.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lucas Williamson scored 17 points and Marquise Kennedy scored 15 and Loyola Chicago won its ninth straight beating Indiana State 64-56 on Saturday.

The Ramblers (13-2, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference) are off to their best start in conference action since the 2001-02 season.

Down 45-44 with 9:40 left, Williamson went on his own 6-0 run with a layup, a 3-pointer and 1-for-2 shooting from the foul line and Loyola Chicago led the rest of the way. Braden Norris added 12 points for the Ramblers.

Cameron Henry scored 12 points for the Sycamores.

