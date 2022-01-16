Cloudy
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jackson, Walker set career highs leading UAB past FAU 76-65

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quan Jackson scored a career-high 29 points and Jordan Walker scored a career-high 27 points and UAB beat Florida Atlantic 76-65 on Saturday.

Jackson and Walker combined to make 20 of the Blazers’ (15-4, 5-1 Conference USA) 28 field goals. Trey Jemison’s layup with 6:10 left gave UAB a 54-53 lead and it never trailed again.

The Blazers now have won six of their last seven games.

Alijah Martin scored 16 points, Michael Forest 12 and Giancarlo Rosado 10 for the Owls (8-8, 1-2).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 