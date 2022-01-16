Cloudy
Towson holds off Elon from the line, wins 59-54

By AP News

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake and Juwan Gray each hit two free throws in the final seconds as Towson held on to beat Elon, 59-54 on Saturday.

Cameron Holden scored 24 points to lead Towson (12-5, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its third straight. Gray added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh scored 13 points to lead Elon (4-13, 1-3), which now has lost three straight. Michael Graham and Chuck Hannah added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

