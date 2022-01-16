Cloudy
Milwaukee shoots 62% in 89-54 thumping over IUPUI

By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Deandre Gholston scored 21 points and reserve Tafari Simms scored 19 on 7-for-9 shooting and Milwaukee clobbered IUPUI 89-54 on Saturday.

The Panthers (6-12, 4-5 Horizon League) shot 62.3% (33 for 53) which is the seventh-highest, single-game percentage in program history. Milwaukee’s 89 points is a season high.

Milwaukee built a 21-7 lead and never trailed.

Bakari LaStrap and Azariah Seah each scored nine points for IUPUI (1-14, 0-6).

