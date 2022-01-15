Williams, Arkansas finish on 17-2 run, beat No. 12 LSU 65-58 View Photo

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play, sending Arkansas over No. 12 LSU 65-58 on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) ended the game on a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes.

Williams, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, made a wide-open 3 for a 61-58 lead. He then took a charge from the Tigers’ Brandon Murray on the ensuing possession.

After turnovers by both teams, Stanley Umdede’s basket with 22 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game. Au’Diese Toney added two foul shots to seal it.

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 19 points. Toney had 12 points in Arkansas’ first road win of the season.

Eric Gaines had 14 points for LSU (15-2, 3-2). Tari Eason and Alex Fudge each came off the bench and scored 13 points.

Facing its largest deficit of the game at eight points with nine minutes remaining, Arkansas used defense to get back into it. LSU missed four shots and and committed four turnovers as the Razorbacks went on a 10-0 run to take a 58-56 lead.

Notae’s 3-pointer with 3:29 remaining put Arkansas in front. The Tigers stopped their scoring drought on a dunk by Fudge that made it 58-all with 2:16 to play. Those were the only two points for LSU in the final nine minutes.

After LSU held a seven-point lead on three occasions in the first eight minutes of the game. Arkansas bounced back and tied the score at 18-18 on a basket by Notae with 8:59 before halftime.

LSU led 33-31 lead at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: After dropping their first three SEC games, the Razorbacks have put together back-to-back victories against Missouri and LSU.

LSU: The Tigers had their 13-game home-court winning streak ended. LSU now has two straight road games against ranked teams – Alabama and Tennessee.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Hosts South Carolina on Tuesday.

LSU: Plays at Alabama on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By BRYAN LAZARE

Associated Press