Earlington carries San Diego past Portland 68-63 in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcellus Earlington had 21 points and 10 rebounds as San Diego edged past Portland 68-63 in overtime on Thursday night.

Earlington’s jumper with 2:12 left in regulation tied the game at 60-60 and neither team managed to score the rest of the way and headed to overtime. Josh Parrish’s layup with 1:24 left in overtime put the Toreros in front, 64-62 and Yavuz Gultekin and Wayne McKinney III each hit two free throws in the final minute to put the game away.

McKinney had 14 points and eight rebounds for San Diego (9-7, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Gultekin added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Terrell Brown had three blocks.

Portland totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Mike Meadows had 16 points for the Pilots (9-7, 0-1). Chika Nduka added 15 points and seven rebounds. Moses Wood had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Chris Austin, who led the Pilots in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 11 percent in the game (1 of 9). Tyler Robertson, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Pilots, scored 2 points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

