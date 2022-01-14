Cloudy
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Overton, Sisoho Jawara lead Weber St. over Idaho 84-74

By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jamison Overton and Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 18 points apiece as Weber State defeated Idaho 84-74 on Thursday night. Koby McEwen added 12 points for the Wildcats, while Dillon Jones and Dyson Koehler each had 11. Jones also had eight rebounds.

Mikey Dixon had 19 points for the Vandals (3-11, 0-4 Big Sky Conference). Rashad Smith added 13 points. Trevante Anderson had 10 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 