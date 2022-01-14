Cloudy
Manning Jr. carries South Alabama past Georgia St. 74-65

By AP News

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. had 20 points as South Alabama defeated Georgia State 74-65 on Thursday night.

Manning Jr. also had nine turnovers but only six assists.

Javon Franklin had 15 points and 10 rebounds for South Alabama (11-5, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Jay Jay Chandler added 14 points and seven rebounds. Lance Thomas had 12 points.

Kane Williams had 12 points for the Panthers (6-7, 0-2). Corey Allen added 11 points. Justin Roberts had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

