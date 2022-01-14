Cloudy
Perrott-Hunt carries South Dakota past Denver 80-71

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Kruz Perrott-Hunt matched his career high with 25 points as South Dakota topped Denver 80-71 on Thursday night.

Boogie Anderson had 12 points for South Dakota (9-7, 2-3 Summit League). Hunter Goodrick added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Mason Archambault had 10 points.

KJ Hunt had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (6-13, 2-4). Jordan Johnson added 16 points. Michael Henn had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

