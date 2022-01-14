Cloudy
Hamilton lifts Western Kentucky over Rice 80-66

By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jairus Hamilton had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Rice 80-66 on Thursday night.

Josh Anderson had 17 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky (10-6, 2-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Dayvion McKnight added 13 points and 11 assists. Camron Justice had 12 points and seven assists.

Mylyjael Poteat had 15 points for the Owls (9-6, 2-2). Chris Mullins and Travis Evee added 13 points apiece.

