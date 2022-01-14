Cloudy
48 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Carius leads W. Illinois past North Dakota 73-68

By AP News

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Will Carius matched his season high with 26 points as Western Illinois narrowly defeated North Dakota 73-68 on Thursday night.

Colton Sandage had 17 points for Western Illinois (11-6, 2-3 Summit League), which broke its four-game losing streak. Luka Barisic added 12 points. Trenton Massner had 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. George Dixon had four points and 12 rebounds.

Matt Norman scored a season-high 27 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-14, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Bentiu Panoam added 18 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 