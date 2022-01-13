Woolbright leads W. Carolina past Chattanooga 70-59

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Western Carolina to a 70-59 win over Chattanooga on Wednesday night.

Nick Robinson had 15 points for Western Carolina (8-9, 2-2 Southern Conference). Marvin Price added 12 points.

Malachi Smith had 33 points and nine rebounds for the Mocs (13-4, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Darius Banks added seven rebounds. Silvio De Sousa had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

