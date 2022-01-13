Broome scores 20, leads Morehead State past UT Martin 76-62

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome totaled 20 points and 15 rebounds to propel Morehead State past UT Martin 76-62 in Ohio Valley Conference play on Wednesday night.

Broome shot 8 for 10 from the field and added five blocks for the Eagles (11-5, 3-0), who upped their win streak to five. Ta’lon Cooper had 18 points and six assists. Jaylen Sebree and Skyelar Potter scored 10 apiece.

Darius Simmons had 12 points to lead the Skyhawks (6-10, 2-2). KJ Simon added 11 points, while Koby Jeffries had six steals.

