Cloudy
50.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Klesmit scores 16 to carry Wofford past Samford 87-64

By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Max Klesmit had 16 points as Wofford easily beat Samford 87-64 on Wednesday night.

B.J. Mack had 18 points, Isaiah Bigelow scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds and Morgan Safford scored 10 for Wofford (10-7, 2-3 Southern Conference).

Jaden Campbell had 16 points, Logan Dye scored 12 and Ques Glover 10 for the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 