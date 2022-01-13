Klesmit scores 16 to carry Wofford past Samford 87-64

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Max Klesmit had 16 points as Wofford easily beat Samford 87-64 on Wednesday night.

B.J. Mack had 18 points, Isaiah Bigelow scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds and Morgan Safford scored 10 for Wofford (10-7, 2-3 Southern Conference).

Jaden Campbell had 16 points, Logan Dye scored 12 and Ques Glover 10 for the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com