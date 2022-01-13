Cloudy
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jourdain scores 24 to lift Temple past Tulsa 69-64

By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Nick Jourdain had a career-high 24 points as Temple edged past Tulsa 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Damian Dunn had 17 points for Temple (10-6, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Jahlil White added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Hicks had 11 points.

Jeriah Horne had 15 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-3). Rey Idowu added 14 points. LaDavius Draine had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 