Carter scores 22 to lift Ohio past Bowling Green 85-78

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had a season-high 22 points as Ohio won its eighth consecutive game, topping Bowling Green 85-78 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio (13-2, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Tommy Schmock added 17 points and seven rebounds. AJ Clayton had 12 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons (8-7, 1-3). Myron Gordon added 18 points. Brenton Mills had 13 points.

