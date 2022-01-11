Cloudy
57.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Harried scores 21 to lift Canisius past Quinnipiac 79-67

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Armon Harried had 21 points as Canisius topped Quinnipiac 79-67 on Tuesday.

Jordan Henderson and Ahamadou Fofana each scored 18 points for Canisius (5-9, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

JJ Riggins had 15 points for the Bobcats (7-6, 2-3). Brendan McGuire added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Matt Balanc had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 