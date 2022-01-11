Saddler carries Southern past Bethune-Cookman 69-59

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Saddler tied his career high with 20 points as Southern topped Bethune-Cookman 69-59 on Monday night.

Brion Whitley had 11 points for Southern (9-7, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tyrone Lyons added 10 points.

Marcus Garrett had 16 points for the Wildcats (3-12, 1-2). Kevin Davis added 14 points. Collins Joseph had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com