Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

King carries E. Tennessee St. over W. Carolina 87-69

By AP News

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan King had a career-high 23 points as East Tennessee State defeated Western Carolina 87-69 on Monday night.

Ty Brewer had 14 points and eight rebounds for East Tennessee State (10-7, 2-2 Southern Conference). David Sloan added 12 points and 10 assists. Mohab Yasser had 11 points.

The Catamounts’ 29.2 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an East Tennessee State opponent this season.

Vonterius Woolbright scored a season-high 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Catamounts (7-9, 1-2). Nick Robinson added 16 points and six rebounds. Tyler Harris had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 