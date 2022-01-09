Meeks carries College of Charleston past Elon 65-61

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — John Meeks posted 19 points and seven rebounds as College of Charleston narrowly beat Elon 65-61 on Sunday.

Dimitrius Underwood had 14 points and five steals for College of Charleston (9-5, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham added 12 points.

Reyne Smith had 2 points despite leading the Cougars in scoring heading into the matchup with 13.0 points per game. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Hunter McIntosh scored a season-high 22 points for the Phoenix (4-11, 1-1). Darius Burford added 16 points. Michael Graham had 13 points.

